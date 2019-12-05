The Ladder: Todd Renwick named UNR police chief

Todd Renwick, whose career at the university spans more than two decades, had served in an interim capacity since February.

Todd Renwick has been named assistant vice president and chief of UNR police services following a national search.

Renwick, whose career at the university spans more than two decades, had served in an interim capacity since February. University Police Services is responsible for coordinating safety and security activities at all of the Northern NSHE campuses including UNR and its satellite campuses, Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College, Desert Research Institution – North, and Great Basin College.

“His level of experience, coupled with his deep connection to the campus community and his development of important collaborative agreements with the law enforcement community of northern Nevada, make him the perfect person to advance Police Services’ goals of making NSHE Northern institutions a safe and welcoming environment for our students, faculty, staff and visitors,” said Vic Redding, the university’s vice president of administration and finance.

Eric Johnson CPA, who has practiced tax preparation and advisory services in public accounting in the Las Vegas Valley since 2006, has founded Eric Johnson CPA LLC in Henderson.

NDL Group, Inc., recently hired Tori Field as the project manager, she has designed restaurant, bars and office spaces in Las Vegas.

JanOne Inc., a company focused on reducing opioid addiction by finding treatments for conditions accompanied by pain and bringing to market drugs and therapies with nonaddictive pain-relieving properties, announced the hiring of Tony Giordano as its chief scientific officer.

AREA15, the experiential retail and entertainment complex opening in early 2020, announced its newest additions to the corporate and Las Vegas team: Chief Technology Officer Mark Stutzman, Head of Partnerships Michael Casper, and Head of Talent and Promotion Howard Weiss.

The statewide Nevada REALTORS hired Reno-based attorney Christal Park Keegan to manage its Legal Information Line and provide related services for its more than 18,000 members.

Credit One Bank added four new senior vice presidents to its leadership team to promote further growth: Allan Shutt, senior vice president of audit; Anant Subramanian, senior vice president of digital solutions acceleration; David Herpers, senior vice president of digital banking, and Marlon Madden, senior vice president of fleet card.

