Tim Haughinberry new president of Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of Nevada

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of Nevada has a new president.

Tim Haughinberry, founder of Back Bar USA, begins a three-year term effective immediately.

“I am honored to take this prestigious position for the GLCCNV to reintroduce Nevada’s advocacy for the prosperity, equality and inclusivity of our state’s LGBTQ community,” Haughinberry said in a statement.

The GLCCNV can certify a company as an LGBTQ Business Enterprise, which makes it possible for businesses with gay ownership to meet the diversity requirements for companies like Caesars Entertainment Corp., Cox, McCarran International Airport, MGM Resorts International, Wells Fargo, and others.

Haughinberry is an active member of the Human Rights Campaign and previously served on the Board of Directors of Aid for AIDS of Nevada.

Burke Construction Group hired Stefanie Fassbender as virtual design and construction manager.

City of North Las Vegas Manager Ryann Juden appointed two new directors: Finance Director William Harty and Information Technology Director Dennis Moriarity.

Grand Canyon Development Partners hired Lisa Schock as a project manager.

Jim Ludwig and Clark Dumont have joined the Vegas PBS station as major gifts officer and interim director of development and strategic relations, respectively.

SLS Las Vegas has promoted Cary Berner to vice president of human resources.

