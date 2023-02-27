$31M grant will upgrade baggage system at Reid International

With capacity growing at Las Vegas’ airport, baggage systems at Terminals 1 and 3 will be upgraded, according to Rep. Dina Titus, who helped secure the grant.

People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid International Airport will receive $31 million in federal funding to upgrade the baggage systems at Terminals 1 and 3.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, whose congressional district includes the airport, on Monday announced the funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Terminal Grant program.

It’s unclear when work will begin on the project.

“As a record number of post-pandemic travelers return to the skies and to Las Vegas, I’ve worked tirelessly to advocate for and secure critical support for Harry Reid International Airport,” Titus said in an emailed news release. “By replacing aging infrastructure, this $31 million in new funding will enhance the air travel experience, address pressing capacity needs, and better accommodate every new visitor to District 1.”

The project will include new conveyors, carousels and standby power systems at Terminal 1, while Terminal 3 upgrades will include a new control system to correspond with the new Terminal 1 system. Officials say the changes will enhance the capacity, security and energy efficiency at the airport.

“Congresswoman Titus has long been a champion of air travel in Las Vegas knowing the crucial role the airport plays in facilitating travel and tourism, and I am grateful for her support in securing this funding,” Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis said in an emailed statement.

“We are thankful to all the members of the Nevada Congressional delegation who voted for this historic investment in airports and supported this project,” Vassiliadis said. “Harry Reid International Airport was the fastest recovered airport in the nation. After serving a record 52.6 million passengers in 2022, we are preparing to meet the demand of future growth. These allocated funds will allow us to modernize our baggage handling systems, providing an enhanced customer experience.”

