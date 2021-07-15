93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Tourism

Avelo launching Las Vegas-to-Sonoma flight service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2021 - 10:41 am
 
Avelo Airlines set to offer flight service between Las Vegas and Sonoma, California this fall. ...
Avelo Airlines set to offer flight service between Las Vegas and Sonoma, California this fall. (Courtesy: Avelo Air)

Travelers now have a direct flight option between Wine Country and the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Avelo Airlines is launching nonstop flight service between Las Vegas and Sonoma County, California, beginning Sept. 16, the airline announced Thursday.

“Our expanded service at STS (Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport) demonstrates Avelo’s commitment to providing the Bay Area with more choice and affordability in air travel,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “This new route makes it easier than ever for our customers to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World from the region’s most convenient and relaxing airport.”

Flights between McCarran International Airport and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport start at $39 one way.

“Avelo Airlines is ensuring that there is once again service between these two renowned destinations, something we’ve been lacking for years,” Chris Jones, McCarran spokesman, said in a statement. “Whether travelers are looking for the entertainment of Las Vegas or the allures of Wine Country, this new nonstop service will provide that opportunity in a quick and easy manner.”

Avelo’s Las Vegas-Sonoma County service features Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft that provide passengers with more seats and seating options. The jets have 189 seats, with 60 seats featuring up to nine inches of extra legroom, available for an upgrade starting at $11.

Flights for the service operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and are slated to depart Sonoma County at 10:05 a.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 11:45 a.m. Las Vegas to Sonoma County flights will depart at 12:25 p.m., arriving in Sonoma at 2:05 p.m.

“We are very excited to have our newest airline partner expanding to new route opportunities and the return of the very popular Las Vegas flights,” said Jon Stout, airport manager of Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Laughlin hotel-casino is up for sale
Laughlin hotel-casino is up for sale
2
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
3
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
4
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
5
Nevada records nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations climb
Nevada records nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations climb
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A long line of travelers wait to pass through a state agriculture inspection at the Kahului Air ...
As travel booms, Maui moves to implement new tax
The Associated Press

Officials on Maui are moving quickly to implement a new tax on tourists after lawmakers overrode a veto by Hawaii Gov. David Ige this week.