Avelo launching Las Vegas-to-Sonoma flight service

Travelers now have a direct flight option between Wine Country and the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Avelo Airlines set to offer flight service between Las Vegas and Sonoma, California this fall. (Courtesy: Avelo Air)

Avelo Airlines is launching nonstop flight service between Las Vegas and Sonoma County, California, beginning Sept. 16, the airline announced Thursday.

“Our expanded service at STS (Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport) demonstrates Avelo’s commitment to providing the Bay Area with more choice and affordability in air travel,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “This new route makes it easier than ever for our customers to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World from the region’s most convenient and relaxing airport.”

Flights between McCarran International Airport and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport start at $39 one way.

“Avelo Airlines is ensuring that there is once again service between these two renowned destinations, something we’ve been lacking for years,” Chris Jones, McCarran spokesman, said in a statement. “Whether travelers are looking for the entertainment of Las Vegas or the allures of Wine Country, this new nonstop service will provide that opportunity in a quick and easy manner.”

Avelo’s Las Vegas-Sonoma County service features Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft that provide passengers with more seats and seating options. The jets have 189 seats, with 60 seats featuring up to nine inches of extra legroom, available for an upgrade starting at $11.

Flights for the service operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and are slated to depart Sonoma County at 10:05 a.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 11:45 a.m. Las Vegas to Sonoma County flights will depart at 12:25 p.m., arriving in Sonoma at 2:05 p.m.

“We are very excited to have our newest airline partner expanding to new route opportunities and the return of the very popular Las Vegas flights,” said Jon Stout, airport manager of Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport.

