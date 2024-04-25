Crane on truck topples at Convention Center; no injuries reported

The crane was being used in the $600 million Las Vegas Convention Center renovation project at the facility’s North Hall.

A truck-mounted crane being used in the $600 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center toppled over Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries and damage was minimal, a representative for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said Wednesday afternoon. There was no damage estimate.

A third-party contractor owned the crane being used for renovations to the building’s North Hall. The crane was damaged and a nearby storage container was dented in the accident.

Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Office routinely does not investigate non-injury accidents, but a representative of the agency could not be reached Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

