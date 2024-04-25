80°F
Crane on truck topples at Convention Center; no injuries reported

CES attendees at the taxi staging area of North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thur ...
CES attendees at the taxi staging area of North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Passenger drop off their baggage at United Airlines in C Terminal at George Bush Intercontinent ...
Airlines now required to give automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights
A ‘historical moment’: Brightline West starts work on Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail
Become a ‘day guest’ to Strip pools, spas with new app
Brightline West to break ground on Las Vegas high-speed rail project
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2024 - 5:17 pm
 

A truck-mounted crane being used in the $600 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center toppled over Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries and damage was minimal, a representative for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said Wednesday afternoon. There was no damage estimate.

A third-party contractor owned the crane being used for renovations to the building’s North Hall. The crane was damaged and a nearby storage container was dented in the accident.

Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Office routinely does not investigate non-injury accidents, but a representative of the agency could not be reached Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Bigger may be better: Las Vegas-area airports set sights on expansion
Officials mum about potential sale of Las Vegas Trump Hotel
When could Las Vegas Valley get another airport? Officials provide progress update
This airline’s first red-eye flights will come to Las Vegas
Tourists spent big money in Las Vegas during F1. Was it more than Super Bowl 58?
Bellagio trees planted after Las Vegas Grand Prix die; replacements coming