Proposed towers could change face of North Strip

The Brett Torino project with twin towers, an entertainment venue and a retail area will go before the Clark County Zoning Commission.

Nick Tomasino, left, chief construction officer of LVXP, and James Frasure Jr., CEO of LVXP, pose for a photo at the site of a planned new resort and arena, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. A team of Las Vegas real estate developers is planning to build what could be the city’s tallest resort on the 27-acre site that formerly held the Wet ‘n Wild waterpark and for years was targeted for Jackie Robinson’s All Net Arena project. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A drawing illustrating the 10-acre site being developed by Brett Torino shows twin 600-foot towers, an amusement ride and a domed performance venue at the property at Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

A portion of the former Riviera hotel-casino site on the North Strip is being sold to developers. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Zoning Commission next week will review a development proposal that could change the face of the North Strip.

And new developments in the area will share a common theme — they’ll be very tall.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss Tuesday a mixed-use development featuring 600-foot twin towers and a 439-foot amusement ride on 10 acres south of Fontainebleau at Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards.

The twin towers would include a 750-room nongaming hotel and a 425-unit multifamily condominium. A 3,310-seat domed performance venue also is tabbed for the easternmost 5 acres, which Fontainebleau has entertained buying for $112.5 million.

The five-member Winchester Town Advisory Board already gave the project, which would include a four-level retail center, a food and beverage outlet and cooking facilities, designed by longtime Southern Nevada developer Brett Torino, its approval earlier this month.

The site is in the process of being purchased by Torino and his BPS Partners LLC for $125 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority which bought 26 acres occupied by the fabled Riviera hotel-casino in 2015.

The LVCVA used most of the land to provide access to its $1 billion West Hall, the newest addition to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The neighborhood around the project could become home to some of Las Vegas’ tallest structures.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 3,644-room blue-glass resort, is the city’s tallest resort property at 735 feet. But just north of Fontainebleau, on a 27-acre site that formerly held the Wet ‘n Wild waterpark, a different set of developers have said they plan to build a towering hotel that could soar more than 1,000 feet as well as an NBA-ready arena that could hold 18,500 to 20,000 people.

Representatives of LVXP in April announced their plans. A representative of the group said LVXP currently is in the design stage and working with Clark County toward a formal presentation.

“We’re thrilled to see other developers share our vision of the unrealized potential of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip,” said Nick Tomasino, chief construction officer for LVXP, in a statement. “This surge of investment will not only reinvigorate the area but elevate the entire Las Vegas economy. LVXP is making tremendous strides with our development in programming and design, thanks to our distinguished partners Steelman and AECOM.”

Farther north on Las Vegas Boulevard currently stands the tallest structure west of the Mississippi River — the 1,149-foot Strat Tower, roughly half the height of the twin towers envisioned by Torino.

FAA approved

Height is certainly a concern on the as-yet-unnamed Torino project. But developers told the Winchester Town Board that the Federal Aviation Administration has already authorized the 600-foot height in an area where code permits a maximum of 75 feet. LVXP also said in April that it has dusted off the FAA approvals for its project. Clark County must also approve projects that exceed height restrictions.

In addition to the proposed height restriction waivers, Torino also is seeking approval to reduce the number of required parking by 52 percent to the code-mandated 3,027 spaces. The developer has proposed building a single-level subterranean parking lot.

The developer also intends a 52 percent reduction in spaces to charge electric vehicles and a 29.5 percent reduction in loading zone spaces.

Torino is making the request for a parking waiver in line with LVCVA research that shows that the number of Las Vegas visitors who use their own cars for transportation in the city is around 50 percent, with more visitors using taxis, buses, shuttles and ride-hailing services here.

The developer of the project also intends to eliminate some landscaping. Nancy Amundsen, a land use planning consultant working for Torino, told the Winchester Board that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police recommend against low-level landscaping because illegal paraphernalia and even people could be hidden there.

The commission on Tuesday also is expected to review another North Strip request on its consent agenda, meaning the matter isn’t expected to be the subject of discussion.

Entertainment area on agenda

Commissioners will review a use permit for the 77.4-acre Circus Circus Las Vegas-owned mixed-use entertainment area at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The site is a location for concerts, festivals and special events for up to 85,000 attendees and has been controversial because of its close proximity to residences and an approval to eliminate any parking.

The facility was approved with the condition of returning in one year to assure compliance to all development requirements.

