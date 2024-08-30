Downtown Las Vegas casino to open more rooms

But don’t expect to see construction cranes at the top of the property. The rooms were shelled out when the property was first built.

The newest hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas will add more rooms this fall.

Circa, the first ground-up casino built in the downtown area since 1980, will add 106 rooms, including four suites, in late October this year, resort CEO Derek Stevens said.

Don’t expect to see construction cranes at the top of the property. Stevens said the accommodations will be developed on four floors that were shelled out when the property was first built so they could see how customers responded to different product options.

“We wanted to see what room types we would need more of,” he said, noting that it’s a common practice for newly built hotels.

After about three years in business, Stevens said they learned their highest demand product was the sunset suite: a nearly 1,200-square-foot western-facing suite.

“It basically gives you a 270-degree panorama of the Vegas valley,” he said.

Stevens said the new rooms are the third phase of development for Circa. The second phase was its ballroom and meeting space, which opened in September 2022. Three other floors are also shelled out for future development.

Circa has been working on developing the additional hotel capacity for about a year, Stevens said. He said this fall, in particular, was a good time to add the rooms because the NFL season, along with other sports and events like the Formula One Grand Prix and the new Neon City Festival – a free, all-ages music and food festival in downtown Las Vegas during the weekend of F1 — was increasing demand for the property.

“It gets us to the point where we can make the investment and add the rooms,” he said. “Everything kind of works together.”