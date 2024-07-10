112°F
Discount carrier to begin flights from Vegas to Western state

A Breeze Airways passenger looks out the window as their inaugural flight arrival makes it to the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bookings open for Paris Las Vegas’ balcony rooms overlooking Strip
2 Las Vegas Strip hotels reach labor deals with hospitality union
Larger jets to allow Air Canada to expand seat capacity to Las Vegas
Employees at off-Strip hotel-casino say air conditioners are out
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 1:07 pm
 

Discount commercial air carrier Breeze Airways will begin flying twice-weekly nonstop round trips between Las Vegas and western Colorado next year, the airline announced Wednesday.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based carrier, which has nonstop flights to and from 10 destinations from Harry Reid International Airport, will begin flying to and from Grand Junction Regional Airport Thursdays and Sundays, beginning Jan. 9.

The airline will use twin-engine, 137-passenger Airbus A220 jets on the route.

Breeze currently serves 12 destinations from Reid International, including nine nonstops connecting Las Vegas with Hartford, Connecticut; Akron-Canton, Ohio; Gulfport-Biloxi; Mississippi; Huntsville, Alabama; Jacksonville and Fort Myers, Florida; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York.

“We have continued to expand our route offerings from Las Vegas, and this new route to Grand Junction shows how we are connecting more guests with underserved city pairs from Harry Reid International,” said Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman. “We know our guests in the Las Vegas metro area will enjoy more service with added affordability and an elevated travel experience.”

Breeze has flown 102,866 passengers to and from Las Vegas in the first five months of 2024, a 9.7 percent increase over the previous year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vega ...
Durango adds parking to phase two plans
By / RJ

A spokesperson said the updated development plans adjust for forecasted parking demand in the future expansion. It would add about 2,200 spaces in future phases.

