Discount carrier to begin flights from Vegas to Western state

The airline, which already serves nine nonstop destinations from Harry Reid International Airport, will begin twice-weekly flights on 137-passenger jets in January.

A Breeze Airways passenger looks out the window as their inaugural flight arrival makes it to the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Discount commercial air carrier Breeze Airways will begin flying twice-weekly nonstop round trips between Las Vegas and western Colorado next year, the airline announced Wednesday.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based carrier, which has nonstop flights to and from 10 destinations from Harry Reid International Airport, will begin flying to and from Grand Junction Regional Airport Thursdays and Sundays, beginning Jan. 9.

The airline will use twin-engine, 137-passenger Airbus A220 jets on the route.

Breeze currently serves 12 destinations from Reid International, including nine nonstops connecting Las Vegas with Hartford, Connecticut; Akron-Canton, Ohio; Gulfport-Biloxi; Mississippi; Huntsville, Alabama; Jacksonville and Fort Myers, Florida; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York.

“We have continued to expand our route offerings from Las Vegas, and this new route to Grand Junction shows how we are connecting more guests with underserved city pairs from Harry Reid International,” said Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman. “We know our guests in the Las Vegas metro area will enjoy more service with added affordability and an elevated travel experience.”

Breeze has flown 102,866 passengers to and from Las Vegas in the first five months of 2024, a 9.7 percent increase over the previous year.

