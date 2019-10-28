Eurowings begins Las Vegas to Germany nonstop flights

The new three-times-per-week flights launched Sunday, with the maiden flight from Frankfurt Airport arriving to McCarran International Airport to a ceremonial water arch.

Though Oktoberfest is over, Eurowings airline is offering reason to celebrate with its new nonstop flight service from Las Vegas to Frankfurt, Germany.

The new three times per week flights launched Sunday, with the maiden flight from Frankfurt Airport arriving at McCarran International Airport to a ceremonial water arch.

The flights through Eurowings, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, operate on a Airbus A330-200 plane, which includes 21 premium economy class and 289 economy class seats.

“We are thrilled to offer our Las Vegas customers direct, non-stop access to our hub in Frankfurt, where they can enjoy a large range of options to connect internationally with our vast airline network,” said Larry Ryan, senior director sales, U.S., for Lufthansa Group in a statement. “North America remains one of our strongest regions and the increased route capacity continues to display that the Lufthansa Group is committed to the U.S. market. The new Las Vegas – Frankfurt route is a perfect example of this growth.”

The flights both to and from Germany and Las Vegas operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The winter season schedule runs through March 28.

The flights open up connections to the airline’s other destinations for those traveling from the U.S., including Barcelona, Budapest, Florence, Rome and Tel Aviv. Additionally, the service will be code shared with United Airlines, connecting Las Vegas to over 1,300 global destinations from Frankfurt and Munich.

“We’re really happy to have this service, we love all nonstop service, especially international,” Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “What this does for us are those one stop connections. That is a benefit for Las Vegas because it’s the first domestic destination that the visitors are coming to. They tend to stay longer and their spend might be a little more and they get to enjoy us first.

“It demonstrates the strength of the destination (Las Vegas). People want to come here and they want to come here first.”

