Flights set to return to McCarran’s Terminal 3 E Gates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2021 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2021 - 3:47 pm
Guests check in at the Frontier counter in terminal three of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A worker preps a moving walkway at the E Gates in Terminal 3 of McCarran International Airport, with flights are set to resume there this weekend. (Courtesy: McCarran)

Some of the E Gates at McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 3 are set to reopen after being shut for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gates will start to serve flights from Alaska Airlines and Frontier Airlines starting this weekend, the airport announced in a tweet.

“After being closed for more than a year, Gates E8-E15 at Terminal 3 will reopen Saturday,” the tweet from McCarran’s verified account read. “To prepare, our team has been busy cleaning, restocking, replacing and testing equipment.”

Although the 14 gate terminal had not seen flight service since last year, the ticketing lobby, baggage claim, parking garage and the primary checkpoint were never closed.

Passenger volume has steadily been increasing over the past year with 3.5 million travelers passing through McCarran’s gates in May, the latest month with data available.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

