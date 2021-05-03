FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service

Between May 27 and June 7, FlixBus will carry out a pilot program featuring a first-class option featuring luxury coaches from Prevost.

Low-fare passenger bus service provider FlixBus is looking to test a premium version of its Las Vegas to Los Angeles route around the usually busy Memorial Day weekend.

Trips on the Prevost X3-45 buses include expanded leg and elbow room and complimentary snack and beverage service on each trip. Each bus will have an onboard attendant, free Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat and onboard entertainment options.

Tickets for the pilot service start at $59.99 and can be purchased on FlixBus’ website or smartphone app.

“With our high-quality standard product, we have managed to convince many travelers to take the bus over other means of transport,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director for FlixBus USA in a statement. “Now we are trying something new, starting with a 10-day pilot.”

Passengers will have the choice of two pickup and dropoff locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

In Las Vegas the bus service will stop at the Tropicana Hotel and Fashion Show mall, located on different portions of the Las Vegas Strip. In Los Angeles, riders can choose between a stop in downtown one block from Union Station, or in Hollywood, near the popular tourist area near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

During the 10-day test period, the premium express bus service will run daily with both morning and evening departures available. Trips between Las Vegas and LA are expected to take between 4½ hours and 5½ hours, according to FlixBus.

“This new service is open to all kinds of travelers be it people from Los Angeles that are looking to travel to Las Vegas or people from Las Vegas that look to spend a couple of days in the city of angels,” Gourdain said. “Looking back at this past strenuous year, we anticipate this type of premium trip experience being a welcome treat for many of our customers looking to relax and celebrate the start of their summer.”

