Frontier Airlines ends live phone customer support

Frontier, one of the busiest airlines at Harry Reid International Airport, is steering customers instead to digital options like social media.

One of the busiest airlines at Harry Reid International Airport has changed how it interacts with its customers.

Frontier Airlines has stopped letting customers speak with a live agent over the phone, steering them instead to digital support options like Internet chat.

“Our Customer Care function recently transitioned to fully digital communications, which enables us to ensure our customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible,” the Denver-based airline said in a statement. “We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels.”

Frontier says customers who need help can contact the airline through social media channels and the WhatsApp messaging service. The airline also offers a chatbot on its website that can answer common questions.

“If live agent support is needed, we have live chat available 24 hours a day / 7 days a week,” the airline said.

Customers who call Frontier on the phone now get a pre-recorded message that says the airline offers the lowest fares “by operating our airline as efficiently as possible.”

In September, Frontier was the third-busiest domestic carrier at Reid airport, serving 488,266 passengers, an increase of 15.9 percent from a year earlier.

