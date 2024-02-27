Giveaway offers chance to see April’s solar eclipse from the sky

Las Vegas’ busiest commercial air carrier is offering a chance for passengers to fly within the April 8 total solar eclipse path.

A Southwest Airlines plane taxis before take off at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, April. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest Airlines, partnering with Omni Hotels & Resorts, is offering a free-entry giveaway to transport a passenger and a guest from Dallas Love Field to Pittsburgh International Airport on Flight 1252 or from Austin International Airport to Indianapolis International Airport on Flight 1721. The Dallas flight leaves at 12:40 p.m. and from Austin at 12:55 p.m., local time.

Those flight paths closely align with the solar eclipse centerline that arcs from the Mexican border to Maine.

The prize, valued at $2,200, includes an overnight stay at an eclipse-themed Omni hotel room before and after the flight and air transportation to Dallas and Austin and from Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth. The rare occurrence produces a twilight environment along the path of eclipse. From Las Vegas, the moon will cover about half the sun’s disc that morning

Entries can be submitted online at www.eclipsesweepstakes.com and entrants must be at least 21. No purchase is required to enter. The deadline to enter is March 11 at 6 a.m., Las Vegas time.

