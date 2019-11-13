Gov. Sisolak opens 3-day tourism summit in Las Vegas

The annual Governor’s Global Tourism Summit begins Wednesday and includes three days of speakers and panels on various tourism topics.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold his first Governor’s Global Tourism Summit in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday.

The three-day event at the Plaza brings representatives of the state’s tourism industry together to discuss issues and strategies to draw more visitors to the Silver State.

While the conference includes participants from rural entities from across the state, it also features Las Vegas tourism components, including a panel discussion Thursday on the city’s new role as the “Sports Capital of the World.” Panelists will include representatives of the Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Participants began gathering Tuesday for pre-summit events, including a foodie tour, an off-road dune buggy event and a meet-and-greet reception.

Speakers at the summit will include Cathy Hackl, an expert on augmented reality and virtual reality, Andy Schuon, a media and entertainment executive and U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow.

