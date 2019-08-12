Hawaiian Airlines to launch nonstop Las Vegas to Maui flights

Las Vegans and Hawaiians looking to travel between Maui and the “ninth island” will soon have a new nonstop option.

Hawaiian Airlines will launch the new nonstop service on Dec. 15, the carrier announced Monday. The flights will be among the first using Hawaiian’s new narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The service between McCarran International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport will be offered four times per week.

“Hawaiian has been carrying local residents to and from Las Vegas, and welcoming our Nevada visitors to Hawaii for over 30 years,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We’re thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island.”

Hawaiian already offers nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Honolulu up to three times daily on its A330 aircraft.

To kick off the new route, Hawaiian is offering special $199 one-way fares through Wednesday. HawaiianMiles members can also fetch 10 percent off when booking flights between Las Vegas and Maui for the promotional period.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial air carrier operating at McCarran, began nonstop flights from California to Hawaii in March and CEO Gary Kelly told the Review-Journal that nonstop service to Hawaii from Las Vegas is a possibility in the future.

