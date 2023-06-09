Here’s what in Allegiant Air’s newest labor deal

The Las Vegas-based airline announced a tentative contract extension for its flights attendants, who have yet to ratify the deal.

An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air and its nearly 1,900 flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract extension, the company and its union announced Friday.

The tentative agreement will be considered in a ratification vote this month by members of Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO Local 577.

“The tentative agreement will catapult our workgroup to the top of the low-cost carriers and greatly improve the quality of life for everyone,” said Christa Gifford, president of TWU Local 577. “The TWU 577 negotiating team is proud of the work that has been done by both sides to reach this historic second contract.”

Under terms of the agreement, flight attendants will receive increases to wages and deadhead pay, improvements to retirement benefits, sick accrual, bonus flight hour calculations, vacation pay, annual vacation allocation and flex time.

Allegiant officials said that additionally there are “meaningful quality-of-life improvements in scheduling, hours of service and leave of absence,” and the parties have agreed to introduce a minimum day pay and the ability for flight attendants to earn commission from sales of onboard items.

“We would like to commend the hard work and dedication of the negotiating teams for both Allegiant and the TWU for meaningfully improving our contract on behalf of our flight attendants,” said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. “This historic deal reflects our shared commitment of fostering a work environment that properly recognizes the invaluable contributions they provide. We look forward to the next step in the process.”

Allegiant’s first collective bargaining agreement with flight attendants became amendable Dec. 21. The new agreement was reached after 10 months of negotiations.

Allegiant, the sixth-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, connects small cities across the United States with resort destinations, including Las Vegas and cities in Florida and Arizona. It has a fleet of 124 Airbus A319 and A320 twin-engine jets capable of carrying up to 186 passengers. It has ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with options for 50 more with deliveries expected to begin by the end of this year.

