Larger jets to allow Air Canada to expand seat capacity to Las Vegas

The Canadian flagship air carrier will use Boeing 787 and Airbus A330 widebody jets on long-haul flights to Las Vegas from Toronto and Montreal in the fall.

Employees at off-Strip hotel-casino say air conditioners are out

The delivery of new widebody jets to Canadian flagship air carrier Air Canada will enable the Montreal-based airline to expand seat capacity to Las Vegas.

The airline said in the fall and winter, Canada’s largest air carrier will fly Boeing 787 and Airbus A330 jets to Harry Reid International Airport from Toronto and Montreal.

The new aircraft deliveries will enable Air Canada to be flexible in determining when to use large-capacity jets on its Las Vegas routes.

According to Ishrion Aviation, Air Canada updated its U.S. widebody schedule last week. Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows that beginning Sept. 3, the airline will deploy the 787-8 Dreamliner from its hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport to Reid Airport after a two-month hiatus. The aircraft will operate a total of 30 flights –15 in each direction – through Sept. 17. On the following day, the larger 787-9 will take over, operating a total of 26 flights – 13 each way.

Air Canada currently offers 35 flights a week to Las Vegas, with daily service to and from Montreal and two round trips a day from Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia, to Las Vegas.

For the first five months of 2024, Air Canada has flown 138,214 passengers to Las Vegas, a 13.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.