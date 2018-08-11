Tourism

Las Vegas 3rd quarter projections suffer in comparison to last 2 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2018 - 12:02 pm
 

There’s nothing like a little tension to break up a mundane earnings conference call.

While some casino companies were speculating about their earnings power as sports wagering unfolds nationwide and others were remarking about their chances of winning a gaming concession in Japan, the top executive of MGM Resorts International was frustrated.

Chairman and CEO Jim Murren was agitated with analysts questioning the company’s projection of a weaker-than-expected third quarter, modifying guidance and vowing to be more conservative when advising investors in the future.

“We all get frustrated over RevPAR,” Murren said about the tracking of revenue per available room, which analysts often use to measure a casino-hotel company’s potential profitability.

“When we meet or exceed RevPAR, it’s no big deal,” Murren said. “When we miss, it’s a big disaster.”

Murren said that MGM’s third quarter could be off by between 8 percent and 10 percent after seeing July’s numbers and knowing what’s on the company’s books for August and September. At the time of the call in late July, Murren said he expected RevPAR to be off 5 percent to 7 percent in Las Vegas that month, noting the company failed to recruit small corporate meetings in a late bid shore up room rates.

Murren made the case that MGM and its peers were up against back-to-back spectacular third quarters in 2016 and 2017.

“The third quarter is always volatile in Las Vegas,” Murren said.

“It hasn’t been over the last couple of years. The all-time record citywide in conventions was in 2016. The second record was last year. The third record, since I can remember, will be this year. This year’s not a bad convention quarter. It’s just up against these two incredible comps in the last couple of years.”

Las Vegas resorts do their best to prebook conventions because business travelers on expense accounts spend more freely. Tourism marketers also try to schedule major special events to drive up room prices at a time when some resorts cut rates to entice the transient leisure market.

A tough comparison

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority statistics bear out Murren’s thesis.

earning graphic

Convention traffic is always strong in the first quarter, when CES comes to town. Despite major lulls during the holidays, the fourth quarter is generally good thanks to a solid convention calendar in October, the SEMA automotive show in late October and early November and the 10-day National Finals Rodeo in December.

The second quarter also generally is strong with the National Association of Broadcasters appearing annually in April.

But the third quarter, not so much.

In 2017, two major boxing matches, including the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather spectacle, boosted activity in Southern Nevada in the third quarter. RevPAR, which normally floats around the $100 level in the third quarter according to the LVCVA, soared to $125.67 in 2017.

Better times are likely in future third quarters, starting this year, when a new special event — a second NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway — makes its debut.

Once the new Las Vegas stadium opens in 2020, home Raider football games probably will draw some out-of-town guests in the third and fourth quarters.

On top of that, Gov. Brian Sandoval’s Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee is strategizing ways to attract big events to the stadium and other valley arenas to increase the number of heads in beds year round. The committee is charged with delivering a report on its findings to Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature by December.

Analysts’ expectations

Like MGM, Las Vegas’ other publicly traded casino companies were profitable in the second quarter but failed to meet analysts’ expectations.

MGM revenue was up 7.8 percent to $2.9 billion, but profit was down by more than 40 percent.

Wynn Resorts revenue climbed 9 percent to $1.6 billion, and net income more than doubled from last year. But Wynn said revenue for its Macau properties gained 9 percent, which was less than what analysts expected.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox also cited the tough comparison to 2017 resulting from the McGregor-Mayweather fight. But he’s optimistic that the company’s new 400,000-square-foot convention facility being built on the former Wynn Golf Club course, due to open in 2020, will generate high-end revenue.

“I changed this project significantly from a $3-plus billion investment with a theme park focus to a more luxury resort experience,” Maddox said in his conference call with investors. “It’s early in the design stage, and we’ll continue to work on the master plan for the rest of the year, defining and refining the program.”

Las Vegas Sands saw revenue increase 6.2 percent to $3.3 billion with net revenue up 5.8 percent. The company reported earnings per share of 70 cents, while analysts had forecast it would earn 80 cents per share.

Looking forward, Sands is optimistic because of solid results from its operations in Singapore and Macau. The company also it believes it is well- positioned to obtain a casino license in Japan.

“Everybody says — local Japanese, business people, banks — we have the leading position in Japan because of my background,” Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson told analysts last month.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora foreshadowed MGM’s call with his projection that the third quarter would be weak with fewer special events on the calendar. His remarks sent investors scrambling to sell shares, though the company reported a strong second quarter.

Boyd Gaming Corp. and Red Rock Resorts were buoyed by a strong Las Vegas market. Boyd, which vows to use its strong regional gaming presence to expand its sports wagering opportunities, was one of the few companies to surpass expectations despite the Project Neon freeway expansion limiting access to some properties.

Despite construction disruptions at its Palms and Palace Station properties, Red Rock increased revenue and made a profit after a 2017 second-quarter loss.

Sports betting growth

Gaming equipment manufacturers IGT, Scientific Games and Everi Holdings highlighted how their technology will drive profits with the expansion of sports betting nationwide. Single-game bets were legal at sports books only in Nevada until this year, but Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi have entered the game with more states on the horizon in the months ahead.

While Scientific took a $5.8 million loss, IGT and Everi were profitable in the second quarter.

Scientific’s call with investors occurred before last week’s antitrust-centered patent verdict was reached in U.S. District Court in Chicago. A judge ordered the company to pay $315 million in damages to four companies. The Las Vegas-based manufacturer is expected to appeal.

John Decree, an analyst with Las Vegas-based Union Gaming, said in a report to investors that the damage award could affect Scientific’s earnings but probably not for more than a year.

“The appeals process will delay the damage award (if it stands) by an estimated 18 months or longer, at which point the balance sheet should be in much better shape,” Decree said.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Nevada has its first cybersecurity apprenticeship program
The Learning Center education company in Las Vegas has launched the first apprenticeship program for cybersecurity in Nevada. It was approved by the State Apprenticeship Council on May 15. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small businesses struggle to find qualified candidates
A 2018 survey found that over two-thirds of small businesses in Nevada find it somewhat to very difficult to recruit qualified candidates. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Nevada secretary of state website offers little protection against fraudulent business filings
Property developer Andy Pham tells how control of his business was easily seized by another person using the secretary of state website.
More in Tourism
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Tourism Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like