Las Vegas’ McCarran airport set passenger record in 2018

Las Vegas’ airport soared to record heights last year, when it saw the most travelers pass through its gates in its 70-year history.

McCarran International Airport saw 49.7 million passengers arrive and depart its gates, setting the all-time passenger volume record at the airport, the Clark County Department of Aviation announced Thursday.

The occasion marks the second straight year the airport bested the record yearly high, as 2017’s 48.5 million passengers broke the previous mark of 47.7 million passengers set in 2007.

“McCarran has again been experiencing continuous growth for several years, setting and breaking passenger records month after month, and now, year after year,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Clark County Department of Aviation, in a statement. “In the midst of all this hustle and bustle, McCarran was ranked No. 1, along with Orlando, in passenger satisfaction among Mega Airports in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. I believe it’s our commitment to customer service that our travelers notice and appreciate.”

December helped the year end on a high note. The airport welcomed 3.9 million passengers, a 2 percent bump over December 2017.

McCarran saw the highest single-month passenger volume in its history twice last year, with July seeing 4.43 million passengers, then October seeing 4.44 million.

Domestic passenger volume rose by 2.2 percent in 2018, accounting for an additional 945,000 Las Vegas travelers.

Low-cost carriers saw the largest gains in terms of percent, with Spirit Airlines seeing 4.3 million passengers in 2018, a 25.1 percent increase over 2017, while the largest carrier out of McCarran by volume, Southwest, held steady with 18 million passengers, or a 0.1 percent dip from 2017.

International flights saw a 5.5 percent bump over 2017, transporting 3.8 million passengers, up from 3.6 million last year. Air Canada was the largest international carrier by volume in 2018 with 888,423 passengers, a 2.7 percent jump from 2017’s 865,264 passenger count.

