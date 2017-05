The 1880 $500 Silver Certificate, with the famous black back designs which prominently display the word "SILVER" across the back, is displayed at the 54th Annual Las Vegas Numismatic Society Coin Show at Westgate hotel-casino on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. This denomination from the series is rare in any variety and grade. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye