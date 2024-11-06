Las Vegas SEMA show feels like ‘Christmas’ for car enthusiasts – PHOTOS

The annual automotive aftermarket trade-only event showcases over 2,400 brands with more than 1,400 vehicles on display across 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space.

Attendees pose for a photo at a SEMA sign during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Blake Trench checks his 2016 Chevy Silverado front suspension during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

A 1959 Corvette 4-speeds is displayed during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees walk about and view some of the many vehicles on display during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Geovhana Reel takes a photo of a high performance Porsche 911, remastered by Gunther Werks, during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out Rockstar GRDLOC Jeep during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A giant wheel on a 2016 Chevy Silverado is seen during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 1963 split-window coupe Corvette is displayed during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out a custom built Mazda Miata during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out a 2023 Toyota GR86 during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 1961 American Lafrance Fire Truck built entirely by the high school shop students is displayed during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A professional driver puts on a tire slaying show at Hoonigan’s burn pit during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out a Tesla Cybertruck on display during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees walk about and view some of the many vehicle maintenance machines by the Hunter Engineering Company on display during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A professional drivers put on a tire slaying show at Hoonigan’s burn pit during the first day of SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Colten Bradford and Nicholas Rivera stopped dead in their tracks as they entered the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon for their first Specialty Equipment Market Association show. The two lifelong friends from Northern California said they started planning this trip last fall and, based on first impressions, it was everything they hoped it would be.

“I’ve been into cars, trucks motorcycles, anything with an engine, my whole life,” said Bradford, a 27-year-old technician. “Coming to this show, seeing all of this in person is just kinda surreal, ya (sic) know?”

Rivera, a 28-year-old sales representative and part-time street racer, said he felt like the holidays came early this year.

“It’s almost like Christmas morning. That’s how happy I am right now,” he said.

The two men are among more than 160,000 attendees to the 2024 SEMA show, which runs until Friday. The annual automotive aftermarket trade-only event showcases over 2,400 brands with more than 1,400 vehicles on display across 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space.

“Every year, the SEMA Show illustrates that our members are not just reacting to the future; they are building it together,” SEMA President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Spagnola said in a statement. “Every initiative, every innovation, every victory we achieve is fueled by their passion, expertise and commitment.”

The 2024 SEMA kickoff breakfast Tuesday morning featured a discussion between comedian and noted car enthusiast Jay Leno and influencer Tavarish about their shared love of automobiles, changes in the industry and the sub-culture.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at SEMA include NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, television host Mike Rowe and Team Hypershock from BattleBots.

The show’s opening day concludes with Industry Night @ SEMA featuring the Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. and Reignwolf.

The multiday event wraps up with SEMA Fest, a Friday-night concert featuring Cage the Elephant, Sublime and Fitz and the Tantrums.

Founded in 1963, SEMA serves as a leading voice for the specialty automotive parts industry, which contributes nearly $337 billion in economic impact to the U.S. economy, supports 1.3 million jobs nationally and generates $52.3 billion in parts sales annually. The trade show has been taking place since 1967 and moved from Southern California to Las Vegas in 1977.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.