Las Vegas tourism board approves $101.5M advertising budget

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Thursday approved a $359.8 million operating budget that continues the process of building a $1.4 billion expansion to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved the financial plan for the 2018-19 fiscal year following a 30-minute presentation.

The budget includes a $101.5 million advertising budget, 1 percent less than what the LVCVA expects to spend on advertising in the current fiscal year.

Under the approved budget, the LVCVA will have 538 employees, eight fewer than the current year, as a result of the transfer of Cashman Center to the city.

