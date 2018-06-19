Las Vegas tourism workers walk picket line for higher wages

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority workers seeking higher wages in a new collective bargaining agreement picketed in front of the offices of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday.

About 100 sign-carrying picketers from the Service Employees International Union, Local 1107 — most wearing purple SEIU shirts — marched near the Bonanza Road entrance of the newspaper building shouting union slogans, garnering honks of support from passing motorists.

Representatives of the union say they’ve negotiated for a new five-year contract with LVCVA management since December. The union’s current contract expires June 30.

Union leaders say in the past year, LVCVA managers have been awarded up to $1.9 million in bonuses, but contract negotiations have been regressive, with a focus on taking away more from front-line workers.

“Our members keep LVCVA’s services running, ensuring visitors have a world-class experience at LVCVA facilities,” Grace Vergara-Mactal, deputy trustee of SEIU Nevada Local 1107, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to improve jobs and continue to build a thriving, inclusive middle class for all Nevadans, which is why we cannot settle for takeaways,” she said.

The union represents about 19,000 healthcare and public sector workers statewide. Some of the demonstrators on the picket line were union workers from Clark County and the University Medical Center supporting LVCVA laborers.

Negotiations are expected to intensify after the LVCVA board of directors last week approved spending $200,000 to hire the Kamer Zucker Abbott law firm of Las Vegas to participate in the negotiations.

LVCVA Chief People Officer Barbara Bolender had hired the law firm to assist her in negotiations, but she said she expects the need for additional resources and that the cost would be beyond limits she could authorize without board approval. The board unanimously approved spending $200,000 to assist in negotiations and for fact-finding mediation and arbitration services.

