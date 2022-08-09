LVCVA board approves $1.75M to sponsor 2023 Pro Bowl week

The National Football League’s 2023 all-star game will be played in Allegiant Stadium in February. Last year’s game attracted nearly 30,000 out-of-town visitors.

Fans watch NFL players get introduced on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities as announcer Sibley Scoles looks on at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $1.75 million to sponsor the 2023 National Football League Pro Bowl.

The NFL’s all-star game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in early February.

Details of the game and activities leading up to it are still being planned, but the 2022 Pro Bowl week featured citywide events including a made-for-TV broadcast of a Skills Challenge of NFL players, youth football activities and other events that are expected to drive tourism to Southern Nevada and spotlight Las Vegas as the “Greatest Arena on Earth.”

The 2022 Pro Bowl drew nearly 30,000 out-of-town visitors generating an economic impact of $54.7 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.