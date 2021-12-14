LVCVA board OKs sponsorship for new Pro Bull Riders team event

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors approved four major contracts, including a sponsorship deal for newProfessional Bull Riders event.

Jose Vitor Leme loses his grip while atop of Lil 2 Train during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved more than $15 million in contracts, including a five-year $6.4 million deal with Professional Bull Riders LLC for a new team bull-riding championship event to culminate in Las Vegas.

The new series will have its playoffs and championships at T-Mobile Arena when the inaugural PBR Team Series Championship arrives Nov. 4-6.

Sponsorship of the event will start at $1.1 million next year, gradually increasing to $1.45 million in the 2027 fiscal year, locking the event into Las Vegas for five years through 2026.

LVCVA researchers expect the Teams World Championships will attract 21,000 visitors and generate nearly $39.8 million in total economic impact each year.

The agreement designates Las Vegas as the “Official Resort and Global Gaming Destination” for PBR and PBR Teams. It will include a media and brand awareness program for Las Vegas that will provide television, social and digital media assets.

