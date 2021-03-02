LVCVA committee hears plan to woo back tourists, conventioneers

In a 90-minute meeting Monday, the seven-member marketing committee heard a presentation about how Las Vegas should prepare for pent-up demand.

People wait in line to take photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority officials next week will consider an elaborate plan to woo tourists and meeting planners back to Las Vegas for vacations and conventions — with social media influencers deployed as a first step to get the word out.

“It’s like a horse race, and we’re at the starting gate,” LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill told the seven-member committee Monday afternoon before introducing R&R Partners principal Billy Vassiliadis and a team of R&R leaders who have been working on how to effectively market to consumers and meeting planners since the coronavirus first reached Nevada a year ago.

If R&R’s plans are adopted by the LVCVA board of directors next week, efforts to bring tourists back to Las Vegas will hit a peak in late April or early May with the first stage of getting the word out starting next weekend when several social media influencers would be brought to the city for a first look at preparations underway for what is expected to be pent-up demand to get back to the entertainment and activities Las Vegas is known for.

On the convention side, the June 8 start of the World of Concrete trade show, which normally hosts more than 50,000 people, is targeted as the first big convention coming to town — but there likely will be smaller shows coming to the city before that.

According to plans R&R outlined, the LVCVA would use social media and multiple media channels to document the preparation and safety being undertaken in advance of conventions, put some of that preparation on video and distribute it so that other meeting planners and potential show participants can see evidence of how well-prepared Las Vegas will be to return to the meetings business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.