LVCVA in early talks to acquire Las Vegas Monorail Co.

President and CEO Steve Hill told the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday that talks with the transit system are early, but “could move rapidly.”

Las Vegas Monorail trains pass the under-construction MSG Sphere performance venue in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The private, nonprofit transit system hopes to construct a new Sands station that would give riders access to the MSG Sphere. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is in early talks to acquire the Las Vegas Monorail Co.

In a brief report to the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday, President and CEO Steve Hill said the organization is exploring options to acquire the four-mile transit system that currently isn’t operating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill emphasized that talks are in early stages, but “could move rapidly” in the weeks ahead.

