LVCVA in early talks to acquire Las Vegas Monorail Co.
President and CEO Steve Hill told the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday that talks with the transit system are early, but “could move rapidly.”
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is in early talks to acquire the Las Vegas Monorail Co.
In a brief report to the LVCVA board of directors Tuesday, President and CEO Steve Hill said the organization is exploring options to acquire the four-mile transit system that currently isn’t operating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hill emphasized that talks are in early stages, but “could move rapidly” in the weeks ahead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
