LVCVA modifies agreement with SEIU employees

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved two modifications to its collective bargaining agreement with the Service Employees International Union Local 1107.

Board members unanimously approved expanding the period of time employees can take their birthday holidays off from two to three months.

The change will have no effect on LVCVA finances.

The board also approved expanding the SEIU bargaining unit to include the classification of canine officer, a move that will cost the organization a total $3,100 in additional longevity pay to three employees.

The modifications are retroactive to July 1, 2018, through the end of the contract, June 30, 2023.

The board also approved an office and parking lease to temporarily relocate the LVCVA’s executive offices while the South, Central and North exhibition halls are renovated beginning in 2021. The six-year agreement for $13 million would relocate executive staff to 72,500 square feet of office space and 187 parking spaces at 101 Convention Center Drive.

The agreement has an optional 48-month extension clause and an early termination option after three years.

Of the $13 million contract, $5 million will be dedicated to improvements at the new office site, owned by Vegasstar LLC and Concord Prime LLC.

