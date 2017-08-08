LVCVA president and CEO gets 6 percent raise, 50 percent bonus

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors has unanimously approved a 6 percent raise and a 50 percent bonus for its president and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a LVCVA monthly board meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors has unanimously approved a 6 percent raise and a 50 percent bonus for its president and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, bumping his salary up to about $440,430 a year with a one-time bonus of about $208,000.

Board approval came after an hourlong presentation Tuesday by Ralenkotter of his accomplishments in the last fiscal year and his goals for next year.

Ralenkotter’s 10-point recap of last year included the LVCVA’s role in attracting a record 42.9 million visitors to Las Vegas in 2016. He also noted his and the agency’s role in the start of nonstop air service between Beijing and Las Vegas on Hainan Airlines in December and establishment of a second NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning next year.

