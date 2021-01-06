McCarran to close Terminal 1 economy parking lot

In a cost-cutting measure McCarran International Airport will close its Terminal 1 economy parking lot later this week.

Citing reduced demand, McCarran International Airport will close its Terminal 1 economy parking lot later this week as a cost-saving measure.

The Terminal 1 economy lot will close until further notice beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, McCarran officials announced Tuesday.

“We will monitor demand to decide when it is necessary to reopen,” a statement released by McCarran read.

McCarran will save an estimated $30,000 per month in operating expenses by eliminating the route needed for the lot, officials said.

In recent months, mainly airline crews and other airport employees have been utilizing the Terminal 1 economy lot. Parking arrangements have been made for those crews and employees.

Travelers can still park in the long term parking garages in Terminal 1 and 3 or park in the Terminal 3 economy lot and take the shuttle to Terminal 1.

Travelers who parked in the lot ahead of its closure and return after Thursday will still have regularly scheduled shuttle service available to them when they arrive back at McCarran until Jan. 12. Those returning after Jan. 12 will need to call a dispatch number posted in the shuttle stop area for a shuttle to transport them to the lot.

