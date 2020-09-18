McCarran to kick off $13M C Concourse renovation project this month

A $13 million renovation project is set to begin this month at McCarran International Airport.

McCarran International Airport sign is seen as a Southwest Airways plane prepares to land on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A janitorial employee looks to the few passengers heading through Concourse D in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A $13 million renovation project at McCarran International Airport is set to begin this month.

The project kicks off Sept. 30 and is planned to upgrade the C Concourse, the base for the airport’s busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines. The goal is to bring the concourse up to par with the rest of Terminal 1.

“With the recent decrease in passenger traffic, we were presented with a unique opportunity to complete a major project with minimal impact on travelers,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of aviation, in a statement. “The enduring allure of Las Vegas leaves no doubt that we will soon be welcoming more visitors back. When they return, we look forward to greeting them with a more spacious and easily navigated C Concourse.”

Carpets in the C Concourse will be replaced with terrazzo flooring. Carpeting in the passenger waiting areas of gates will be replaced with Gerflor, which is easier to maintain than carpet.

The size of waiting areas will be increased by removing the large gate podiums and repacking them with smaller, more modern versions.

Work on the renovation project is expected to end in summer 2021.

The bulk of Southwest flights at McCarran will operate out of the B Concourse. Staggered gate closures in the C Concourse will allow it to remain partially operational if flights need to be assigned there.

McCarran officials urge travelers who usually fly Southwest to double-check their departure gates to ensure passengers pass through the correct security checkpoint.

The C Concourse renovation project follows on the heels of a $30 million makeover of Terminal 1 which added new flooring to baggage claim and ticketing areas, smaller ticketing counters and new wall panels.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.