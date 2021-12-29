More flights canceled, delayed at Las Vegas’ airport

Harry Reid International Airport saw 30 flights canceled Tuesday, according to spokesman Joe Rajchel.

Harry Reid International Airport is shown during a renaming ceremony at the Las Vegas airport Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another day of flight cancellations Tuesday impacted air travel at the nation’s airports including in Las Vegas.

Harry Reid International Airport saw 30 flights canceled Tuesday, according to spokesman Joe Rajchel. That’s a small portion of the 1,160 flights nixed at airports across the U.S., according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Airlines with impacted flights at Reid include Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

In addition to the canceled flights Tuesday, there were almost 500 flights into or out of Reid that were delayed, according to FlightAware.

“As always we recommend that travelers check the status of the flight prior to heading to the airport,” Rajchel said. “They should also be prepared for potential delays by having items on hand such as snacks, child care essentials, medication.”

Tuesday’s cancellations come on the heels of a weekend full of cancellations that saw 84 flights at Reid nixed Sunday and 57 more on Monday, according to FlightAware. Airlines attributed the flight system disruptions to inclement weather and staffing issues tied to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said Tuesday that the carrier had six canceled flights at Reid, with impacted flights expected to continue through the week.

“We do expect delays and cancellations through the NY Eve weekend due to weather forecasts calling for snow and freezing temperatures,” the spokesperson said.

