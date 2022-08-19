MSG considering spinoff to separate from Sphere, Tao operations

There’s no timeline for a spinoff company to be formed, and the Sphere, less than a year from completion, has a new construction cost estimate that has climbed to $2B.

The final beam is placed at the top of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian during a topping-out ceremony at the entertainment venue in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The company building the 20,000-seat MSG Sphere at The Venetian is considering spinning off its live entertainment divisions to focus on its Sphere and Tao Hospitality Group operations.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. on Thursday announced plans to explore the spinoff plan and on Friday, elaborated on details in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

There’s no timeline for when any spinoff would be completed.

In Friday’s earnings call with industry analysts, company executives said the Sphere project is less than a year from completion and the construction cost estimate was upped from $1.87 billion to $2 billion. The company, so far, has spent $1.53 billion on the project.

Company executives cited inflation and higher costs associated with supply-chain issues for the higher estimate.

The company said its new publicly traded spinoff company would oversee MSGE’s entertainment and sports-booking business, which includes concerts, family shows and special events; the Radio City Rockettes and Christmas Spectacular presentations; arena licensing with the NBA New York Knicks and NHL New York Rangers; and MSG Networks, the broadcast arm handling NBA and NHL games and other sports content.

MSG Entertainment Corp. will oversee MSG Sphere, the first of which is being built in Las Vegas and is expected to grow into a franchise; majority interest in the Tao Hospitality Group which includes 15 Las Vegas venues including the Tao, Hakkasan, Marquee and Lavo-branded locations; a one-third interest in the new company; and most of the company’s cash on hand.

The MSG board’s announcement was made after the market closed Thursday and stock shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, climbed after the market opened Friday. In midday trading, shares were up around $2.15, 3.4 percent, to $64.85 a share in heavy trading volume.

