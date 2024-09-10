New Las Vegas ‘Go All Out’ ad showcases fun of attending sporting events

A television ad that debuted during Sunday’s Modelo Kickoff Classic football game between Louisiana State and USC includes mascots and face-painted fans going to an event.

Here’s what cabin seats will look like on Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA trains

Here are what airlines can get you to Las Vegas Raiders’ road games

LVCVA certifies 2024 F1 race will boost economy by at least $250M

A new Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority ad, titled “Whatever You Go For, Go All Out,” is a montage of imagery of sports fans preparing to see sporting events in Las Vegas. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)

Whatever You Go For, Go All Out (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is counting on a new 60-second television ad to deliver more sports fans to Las Vegas in the future.

The new ad debuted Sunday during the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium pitting high-ranking Louisiana State University against the University of Southern California at Allegiant Stadium.

The ad, titled “Whatever You Go For, Go All Out,” is a montage of imagery of sports fans preparing to see sporting events in Las Vegas and includes mascots, face-painted fans, their headgear as well as wrestling and rodeo fans.

The ad was coordinated by R&R Partners, the LVCVA’s advertising consultant and was first shown to the LVCVA’s marketing committee in August.

An R&R representative said the ad would be shown in select markets across the country and during high-profile NFL games, the WNBA playoffs and within the men’s World Cup qualifying games.

A “sizzle video” showing a rough cut of a future ad presented Tuesday shows a collage of Las Vegas attractions that plays like a preview of coming attractions movie trailer.

The ads were produced through the LVCVA’s $103.6 million budget to advertise the Las Vegas destination, approved by the LVCVA’s board of directors in May.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.