New Las Vegas ‘Go All Out’ ad showcases fun of attending sporting events
A television ad that debuted during Sunday’s Modelo Kickoff Classic football game between Louisiana State and USC includes mascots and face-painted fans going to an event.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is counting on a new 60-second television ad to deliver more sports fans to Las Vegas in the future.
The new ad debuted Sunday during the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium pitting high-ranking Louisiana State University against the University of Southern California at Allegiant Stadium.
The ad, titled “Whatever You Go For, Go All Out,” is a montage of imagery of sports fans preparing to see sporting events in Las Vegas and includes mascots, face-painted fans, their headgear as well as wrestling and rodeo fans.
The ad was coordinated by R&R Partners, the LVCVA’s advertising consultant and was first shown to the LVCVA’s marketing committee in August.
An R&R representative said the ad would be shown in select markets across the country and during high-profile NFL games, the WNBA playoffs and within the men’s World Cup qualifying games.
A “sizzle video” showing a rough cut of a future ad presented Tuesday shows a collage of Las Vegas attractions that plays like a preview of coming attractions movie trailer.
The ads were produced through the LVCVA’s $103.6 million budget to advertise the Las Vegas destination, approved by the LVCVA’s board of directors in May.
