101°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

New Las Vegas ‘Go All Out’ ad showcases fun of attending sporting events

Whatever You Go For, Go All Out (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
A new Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority ad, titled “Whatever You Go For, Go All Out ...
A new Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority ad, titled “Whatever You Go For, Go All Out,” is a montage of imagery of sports fans preparing to see sporting events in Las Vegas. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
More Stories
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc leads Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen around turn four dur ...
LVCVA certifies 2024 F1 race will boost economy by at least $250M
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the fi ...
Here are what airlines can get you to Las Vegas Raiders’ road games
Here’s what cabin seats will look like on Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA trains
Fog lingers over Harry Reid International Airport, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Biz ...
Realistic airport ‘accident’ will test preparedness at Reid Airport
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2024 - 4:34 pm
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is counting on a new 60-second television ad to deliver more sports fans to Las Vegas in the future.

The new ad debuted Sunday during the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium pitting high-ranking Louisiana State University against the University of Southern California at Allegiant Stadium.

The ad, titled “Whatever You Go For, Go All Out,” is a montage of imagery of sports fans preparing to see sporting events in Las Vegas and includes mascots, face-painted fans, their headgear as well as wrestling and rodeo fans.

The ad was coordinated by R&R Partners, the LVCVA’s advertising consultant and was first shown to the LVCVA’s marketing committee in August.

An R&R representative said the ad would be shown in select markets across the country and during high-profile NFL games, the WNBA playoffs and within the men’s World Cup qualifying games.

A “sizzle video” showing a rough cut of a future ad presented Tuesday shows a collage of Las Vegas attractions that plays like a preview of coming attractions movie trailer.

The ads were produced through the LVCVA’s $103.6 million budget to advertise the Las Vegas destination, approved by the LVCVA’s board of directors in May.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES