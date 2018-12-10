Tourism

Plans developed for using Raiders stadium, Las Vegas venues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2018 - 9:26 am
 

Get ready for LVLOC. And LVEF. And YSDWG. And maybe MEAC and MEFP. | The introduction of a list of new acronyms is on the horizon with Wednesday’s scheduled final approval of recommendations to Gov. Brian Sandoval and Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak on how Southern Nevada should coordinate to attract special events to fill the new 65,000-seat stadium that opens in mid-2020, as well as other venues across the valley.

Representatives of the 20-member Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee agreed early that having organizations like the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and its nonprofit funding arm, Las Vegas Events, in place would eliminate the need to form a new sporting event authority.

Sandoval established the committee by executive order and it has met six times since June 15.

The plans

Under plans to be considered, the LVCVA would be the lead agency and would coordinate citywide bid events and media events.

Citywide bid events have been defined as “large-scale events where the location of the event is not determined by the participants of the contest,” according to Jeremy Aguero, who summarized organizational structure at the committee’s Nov. 14 meeting.

Citywide bid events would include events such as the Super Bowl, the National Football League Draft, the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association All-Star Games, the Las Vegas Bowl, the NCAA Basketball men’s and women’s Final Four or major boxing or mixed-martial-arts events.

Event Committee members Marc Badain, president of the Oakland Raiders, and Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, got a taste of how bidding for such events works earlier this year. They attended meetings in advance of the selection of FIFA World Cup preliminary soccer games but determined the city shouldn’t bid.

Media events are different. Those are events that don’t necessarily move the needle through drawing large numbers of people to Las Vegas, but serve as a means to boost the profile of the city on national and regional television. Examples of media events include the Billboard Music Awards, the ESPYs and the National Hockey League Awards presentation.

LVLOC

The LVCVA would be assisted in determining which events and how they would be pursued with a new organization, the Las Vegas Local Organizing Committee (LVLOC), a standing advisory committee.

Once an event is secured, LVLOC would become the event’s host committee.

LVLOC also would be assisted by MEAC — the Major Events Activation Committee — which would be comprised of business and community representatives and meet on an as-needed basis to address event fund-raising as well as technical expertise in transportation and public safety issues.

The Sporting Event committee is recommending that LVLOC be composed of nine to 11 members — two appointed by the LVCVA, including one as chair, two appointed by Las Vegas Events, one each from the governor and from the Nevada Resort Association, and one from each of the three major-league sports franchises. Two at-large members representing venues could also be added.

The committee wants appointees who can evaluate successful event bid packages, effectively represent the Las Vegas destination, provide effective event management oversight and raise funds necessary for a major event.

Las Vegas Events will be the lead organization to oversee developed sponsored events, amateur events and youth events.

Sponsored events tend to be smaller in scale and would include events like the National Basketball Association Summer League, USA Sevens Rugby, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, Big League Weekend, the Mint 400 and neutral-site college football games.

Amateur events are participant sports like U.S. Slow-Pitch Softball tournaments, AAU Junior Olympic games, and the Cliff Keen Wrestling Tournament.

YSDWG

The committee also is recommending the formation of a new organization to specifically address and promote youth sports activities. It has proposed forming the Youth Sports Development Working Group, or YSDWG.

The YSDWG would coordinate field and venue usage for youth soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball and basketball tournaments.

Las Vegas Events also would continue to oversee its biggest and oldest of its events, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and the annual New Year’s Eve “America’s Party” fireworks display.

The committee acknowledged that event coordinators are going to need funding, especially to make bids for the large events the city hopes to attract. The recommendation proposes formation of the LVEF — the Las Vegas Events Fund.

Instead of going to the Legislature for funding, which committee members acknowledged could be a hard sell, the committee is recommending diverting a portion of funds that already go to the LVCVA to create the LVEF.

The recommendation is for the LVCVA to budget not less than 0.25 percent of the transient lodging tax that is applied countywide.

“To be clear, this is not a new tax,” Aguero said. “It is a reallocation of existing LVCVA room-tax funds. The LVEF should also benefit from non-LVCVA funds, including, without limitation, sponsorship revenues, event revenues, new or expanded taxes, charges or fees designed to support events and other similar and related sources.”

MEPF

The committee also is recommending the LVCVA form a 10-year Major Events Planning Fund, or MEPF, not less than once every three years. A calendar of events would be maintained by the LVCVA to track bidding for significant big events.

One other recommendation suggests that the LVCVA be allowed to be less transparent than it currently is.

“Event negotiations require a certain degree of confidentiality, both in terms of what is being proposed under a specific bid as well as confidential or proprietary information that may be included as part of bid packages, requests for proposals or bid submissions,” Aguero said.

The committee is recommending that the proper Nevada Revised Statutes be amended to include the LVCVA among entities that routinely must maintain confidentiality in their dealings, such as the Governor’s Office of Economic Development when it is negotiating tax abatements as incentives to attract new industry to the state.

If all goes as planned, the committee will finalize those details and vote its recommendations Wednesday, well ahead of Sandoval’s Dec. 31 deadline for the report.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vrgas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Crowds camp out for Chick-fil-A opening
Dozens of customers camped out 24 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd.
Cheapest listings for sale in Las Vegas
Listed for $39,990, 585 S. Royal Crest Circle, Unit #9 is one of the cheapest homes currently listed for sale in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Terry Miller discusses Convention Center
Project Manager Terry Miller explains the phases of Convention Center construction.
Zappos treats their team members on Cyber Monday
Zappos rolls out a variety of food, drinks and special activities for all team members at their downtown Las Vegas headquarters for Cyber Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Team Hybrid at the 2019-Model Motor Trend International Auto Show
Among the companies showing off the 2019 model cars, Team Hybrid shows off its modified cars. Las Vegas resident David David talks about the team, which is in its ninth year exhibiting at the show, and his show car.
Black Friday Shoppers at downtown Summerlin and at the Arsenal
Black Friday shoppers at downtown Summerlin and at the Arsenal. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfYe
Black Friday shopping in Las Vegas
Black Friday sale shopers express their shopping experience. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Livestock recycling Strip food waste
Las Vegas Livestock collects and recycles food from many Las Vegas Strip companies. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Friday at Fry's
Shoppers line up for deals early on Black Friday at Fry's Electronics on Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Friday shoppers at Best Buy at 5 am
Black Friday shoppers at Best Buy at 5 am on Nov. 23. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Black Friday - 1am Closing Time
Quiet night.
Black Friday - 12:30am - Best Buy Arroyo Crossing
Sam's Town Holiday Lighting Ceremony
On Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, Mystic Falls Park opened with its annual tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd. The attraction features a Winter Wonderland theme and holiday-inspired laser light show, available daily Nov. 23 to Jan. 1. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What Is A Smart City?
George Karayannis, vice president of CityNow, Panasonic’s smart-city arm, explains. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Walmart uses virtual reality to train employees
Walmart Academy Facilitator demonstrates the VR training program being used by Walmart stores across the country.
With holidays around the corner, department stores hiring extra staff
J.C. Penny hired 72 seasonal workers this year at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson in order to handle the heavy traffic of the holiday shopping season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Startup Weekend fosters new businesses
With the help of entrepreneurial peers and an expert panel of mentors, Techstars Startup Weekend fosters the ideas of attendees into marketable business plans. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mecum Car Auction in Las Vegas
The Mecum Auctions is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Construction underway for new Google Data Center
Henderson is slated to be home to a new Google data center in December 2020. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million in tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google. The company plans to build the data center on 64 acres of land on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, an in-home digital companion and monitor.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, HAPPIE Home technology, an in-home digital companion and monitor designed for unpaid family caregivers that gives personalized alerts, messages and reminders. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday parades help bring shoppers to Downtown Summerlin
Sports Town USA floor manager Angela Gardonio talks about the work that goes into the Downtown Summerlin holiday parades and how they benefit her and other businesses there.
Final vote on CG Technology
Final commission vote on the $2 million settlement for CG Technology.
Happie Home Startup Establishing Headquarters In Las Vegas
Digital companion startup company Happie Home is establishing its headquarters in Las Vegas after receiving tax abatements from the Governor's Office of Economic Development on Nov. 15. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Tourism
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Tourism Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like