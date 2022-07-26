Reid International breaks record for monthly passenger numbers

Passenger levels of 4.68 million reported in June broke a record that had stood since October 2019.

Passengers are seen in baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in June 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Harry Reid International Airport had its busiest month in history in June with 4.68 million passengers flying in and out of Las Vegas.

The total number, 22.9 percent more than in June 2021, beat the previous record of 4.61 million passengers set in October 2019.

Domestic arrivals and departures were up 18.2 percent from June 2021, while international travel increased by 357 percent over last year.

