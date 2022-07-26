96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Tourism

Reid International breaks record for monthly passenger numbers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2022 - 2:23 pm
 
Passengers are seen in baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in June ...
Passengers are seen in baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in June 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Harry Reid International Airport had its busiest month in history in June with 4.68 million passengers flying in and out of Las Vegas.

The total number, 22.9 percent more than in June 2021, beat the previous record of 4.61 million passengers set in October 2019.

Domestic arrivals and departures were up 18.2 percent from June 2021, while international travel increased by 357 percent over last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
2
Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout
Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout
3
215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity
215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity
4
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
5
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST