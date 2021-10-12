66°F
Southwest cancels fewer flights in Vegas, nationwide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 3:11 pm
 
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Th ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest Airlines worked to stabilize its network Tuesday with the airline expecting just under 100 cancellations systemwide.

The airline noted around 90 cancellations could be expected out of 3,300 flights scheduled. Flight tracking website FlightAware listed 91 canceled Southwest flights, or 2 percent of its total schedule. FlightAware also listed 717 Southwest flights that were delayed Tuesday.

FlightAware listed five canceled Southwest flights at McCarran International Airport, among nine total cancellations listed at Las Vegas’ airport.

“The Southwest team appreciates the patience of Customers, and we extend our gratitude to our Employees who have worked tirelessly to stabilize our operation,” the company wrote in an update posted to its website. “We’ve built a reputation around safe, reliable, friendly air travel, delivered with legendary Southwest Hospitality, and we’re sorry to anyone whose experience did not reflect that over the past several days.”

The volume of impacted flights Tuesday is far less than the airline experienced over the past few days, as hundreds of flights were canceled over the weekend, with air traffic issues and weather blamed for the problem, according to the Associated Press.

The airline recommended customers utilize self-service options on its website to address their travel needs.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

