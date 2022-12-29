Southwest cancels more flights, hopes to resume full schedule Friday

Travelers attempting to leave Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport Thursday are facing the third-highest number of flight cancellations of any airport in the nation.

Passengers wait in line at the Southwest ticket counter in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Travelers attempting to leave Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport Thursday morning are facing the third-highest number of flight cancellations of any airport in the nation.

Nearly 100 flights out of Reid were canceled, the third most behind Denver International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport. An additional 100 flights into Las Vegas also had been canceled Thursday.

The airline with the most cancelations, for six consecutive days, was Southwest Airlines. Among the 4,100 flights that were canceled coming in and out of the U.S. Thursday morning, 2,361 of them were Southwest flights.

The National Weather Service predicts a mix of rain and snow in the northwest Thursday, and much of the Great Lakes will see precipitation, both of which could affect Thursday’s airline traffic.

Dallas-based Southwest’s problems started with a storm last week that brought cold and windy weather across the country at key Southwest airports. But after delays and cancellations on Thursday and Friday, Southwest’s crew scheduling software buckled under the strain, leaving the company with a hard time assigning pilots and flight attendants.

The airline’s CEO initially said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal, but company leaders told employees late Wednesday that the carrier could have its full schedule restored by Friday in time for another busy holiday travel weekend.

“Right now it looks like a pretty smooth operation as we head into this transition tomorrow to allow us to resume operations on Friday at our normal schedule, which is a big step up,” chief operating officer Andrew Watterson said in the message.

After halting sales on most tickets this week, Southwest now has flights available starting Friday on its website. Southwest has nearly 4,000 flights a day planned over the New Year’s weekend as millions of travelers look to return back home, to college and back to work after the holiday break.

If a flight is canceled, Southwest is required to rebook passengers with no additional cost on another Southwest flight, offer meal vouchers or cash if the new flight requires the buyer to wait more than three hours, provide a free hotel room if the new flight is more than a night away and provide a free ride to and from that hotel, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation website. The only exception is a non-controllable cancelation, such as weather conditions that day.

If weather does cancel a flight, Southwest is required to offer a full refund on all tickets, including non-refundable tickets, if the traveler chooses not to book a new flight.

