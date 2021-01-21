Southwest to launch routes to Santa Barbara, Fresno in April

Southwest Airlines is set to add two more connections between the Silver and Golden states.

The air traffic control tower at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport is seen as a Southwest Airlines plane takes off on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

McCarran International Airport’s busiest carrier, Southwest, will launch new service between Las Vegas and California cities Santa Barbara and Fresno in April, the airline announced Thursday.

“We’re boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling-down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we’re gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier of fliers traveling nonstop to, from, and within The Golden State for 20 consecutive years.”

Southwest will offer three daily flights each way between Las Vegas and Santa Barbara Airport starting April 12, as well as three daily flights each way between McCarran and Fresno Yosemite International Airport when that route begins April 25.

To kick off the new routes, Southwest is offering a special introductory deal with flights from Las Vegas to Fresno and Santa Barbara starting at $39.

