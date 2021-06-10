81°F
Tourism

Southwest to launch Vegas-Northwest Washington nonstop flight in fall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 10:52 am
 
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Th ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Southern Nevada and Northwest Washington in the fall.

The new route between Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and Bellingham, Washington, will begin Nov. 7, Southwest announced Thursday.

The route is being heralded as a way for travelers from almost 40 airports in Southwest’s network to be able to link closer to southern British Columbia, Canada.

Bellingham is about 55 miles south of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The once daily service between Las Vegas and Bellingham is available for bookings now, with limited $39 one-way fares available.

McCarran’s busiest carrier announced the new route along with revealing it is now accepting bookings through Jan. 5, 2022.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

