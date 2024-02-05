48°F
Sphere sold $55.2M in U2, F1 tickets in 1st full quarter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 8:38 am
 
Formula One fans record the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Friday, No ...
Formula One fans record the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sphere generated $55.2 million in revenue from its U2 concerts and Formula One tie-in and sells roughly $1 million a day in tickets for its Sphere Experience program that includes a showing of “Postcard from Earth,” the company reported Monday.

New York-based Sphere Entertainment Co. explained the results in a fiscal second-quarter earnings call.

Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan said the company continues to make efforts toward building more Spheres around the world, but didn’t specifically say where, and he hinted that there may be future late-night electronic dance music performances at the Las Vegas Sphere in the future.

For now, the Sphere in Las Vegas, which debuted with performances by U2 in late September, is the only venue of its kind.

“Sphere is a next-generation medium intended to disrupt the traditional venue model,” Dolan said in a conference call with analysts Monday. “With positive adjusted operating income at the Sphere segment in our first full quarter of operations in Las Vegas, our early results are beginning to prove that thesis, and we remain confident in the global opportunities ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

