66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Spirit Airlines makes big change to bring down costs

A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Harry Reid International Airport in this file photo. (Benj ...
A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Harry Reid International Airport in this file photo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives past the Sphere during the Fo ...
MGM, Caesars concede 2024 F1 race unlikely to replicate last year’s returns
A Formula One model car is on display at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the Las Vegas Gran ...
What’s a hotel room gonna cost over Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend?
Stalled Strip casino-hotel project asking Clark County for permit extension
Popular Strip attraction to be sold in $275M deal
By Veronika Bondarenko AMG-TheStreet
October 31, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 

After a federal judge early this year cited antitrust concerns and blocked JetBlue Airways from acquiring Spirit Airlines, the low-cost airline’s financial situation has weakened.

Multiple industry analysts have speculated about the prospect of bankruptcy and a report said it was one option Spirit was exploring. But the airline reached a refinancing deal in which deadlines on $1.1 billion of its debt were pushed back until year-end.

The new arrangement bought time. but the airline still is carrying $3.3 billion in total debt. And Spirit probably won’t be able to get out from under that burden simply by reworking flight routes and attracting new passengers.

Spirit furloughs more pilots to cut costs

On Oct. 30 the Dania Beach, Fla., airline said that it would be furloughing some 330 of its pilots as of Jan. 31.

Last September Spirit put 130 pilots on furlough and downgraded at least 120 of its captains to first officers, aiming to cut costs in 2025.

“We are implementing a series of cost savings initiatives throughout our business, including a reduction in workforce, as part of our comprehensive plan to return to profitability,” a Spirit spokesperson said in a statement.

The latest cuts pare about 10 percent of Spirit’s 3,500 pilots. It’s also selling a number of older Airbus planes to grant it greater liquidity for continuing the business.

And Spirit plans to cut its flying capacity by nearly half, to what it was a year ago. Some of this has been done: Spirit had to cancel multiple routes due to a recall of Pratt & Whitney engines and subsequent grounding of the affected planes.

A separate report from The Wall Street Journal says Spirit and Frontier Airlines are also discussing a potential merger. The Denver low-cost carrier had been interested in buying Spirit in 2022 but was pushed aside by JetBlue’s bid of $3.8 billion.

JBLU’s proposal failed when the Justice Department objected on antitrust grounds.

Similar antitrust concerns that killed JetBlue’s acquisition plans might arise if the two low-cost airlines decide to merge. The DoJ’s biggest concerns were that JetBlue would absorb Spirit, raise prices and leave consumers with fewer airline options.

Spirit stock has been volatile. At last check the stock was trading off 4.2 percent at $2.41. Three weeks ago, during the talk of a possible bankruptcy filing, the stock traded at $1.40; last November it changed hands above $17.

“Spirit has to address debt payment timing and resizing the fixed cost structure, and it is still unclear if this can be completed with/without Chapter 11,” a Raymond James managing director and analyst, Savanthi Syth, told Reuters earlier this month.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip as Allegiant Stadium and the city readies to host Super B ...
Sports tourism aiding Las Vegas economy
By / RJ

Las Vegas’ recent emphasis on sports tourism and the apparent reversal of a common visitation trend are keeping Southern Nevada’s tourism economy healthy, a UNLV expert said Tuesday.

MORE STORIES