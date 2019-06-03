Spirit to launch nonstop service from Las Vegas to Nashville

Spirit Airlines in October will begin nonstop service between Las Vegas and Nashville, marking the 29th city the low-fare carrier serves nonstop from Las Vegas.

A Spirit Airlines aircraft takes off from McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two cities known for their food and entertainment offerings will soon be linked by a new nonstop flight.

Spirit Airlines is launching new year-round daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and Nashville, Tennessee, beginning Oct. 10, the airline announced Monday. The service will mark the 29th city the low-fare carrier offers nonstop service to from Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas addition was announced along with Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa as the first cities to connect to Nashville as Spirit begins service there.

“Spirit Airlines is excited to announce service to Music City,” said Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines’ president and CEO. “Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and has a lot to offer. From the best live entertainment and family-friendly attractions to a robust food and craft beer scene, there is something for everyone.”

The six routes will create dozens of connections to some of Spirit’s most popular destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

“Today’s announcement is exactly why Nashville International Airport is focused on expanding and renovating our facilities, so we can continue to attract new air carriers and provide additional routes for travelers to and from Middle Tennessee,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport’s president and CEO. “We appreciate Spirit Airlines’ investment and confidence in our community, and we look forward to a successful collaboration as we grow our airport and generate economic activity for our region.”

