‘Spy Ninjas’ theme park coming to Las Vegas

After attracting millions of viewers with ‘Spy Ninjas,’ creators Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint are opening a theme park based on the YouTube series in Las Vegas.

Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint play in the skill-based arcade at the Spy Ninjas HQ theme park on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Spy Ninjas HQ)

Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint soar at the Chad's Wild Climb attraction at the Spy Ninjas HQ theme park on West Sahara Drive in Las Vegas. The theme park is set to open Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Spy Ninjas HQ)

Vy Qwaint and Chad Wild Clay pose in front of the Spy Ninjas HQ theme park on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Spy Ninjas HQ)

Fans of “Spy Ninjas,” a YouTube series developed by social media stars Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, will be able to re-enact some of their heroes’ adventures when the Spy Ninjas HQ theme park opens in Las Vegas next month.

The 55,000-square-foot indoor activity center will open March 9 at 7980 W. Sahara Avenue, just west of Buffalo Drive.

“We’re very excited to bring our YouTube adventures to fans in real life,” Clay said in a release announcing the opening. “Our YouTube channels have always emphasized creativity and physical activity. We have created the best possible environment for team building and bonding.”

Among the attractions within the park are a 115-foot zipline — the longest indoor zipline in Nevada — trampolines, multi-level escape rooms, virtual reality attractions, ax throwing and a skill-based arcade.

Visitors will be able to capture and share their experiences on obstacle courses and other attractions throughout the family fun center. They can also film themselves chopping fruit with ninja tools — a YouTube trend popularized by married couple Clay and Qwaint.

Between them, Clay and Qwaint have more than 44 million subscribers with 15 billion views worldwide.

Spy Ninjas HQ is believed to be the first adventure park based on intellectual property created exclusively on social media.

Also collaborating on the project is Bryan Severance of Las Vegas-based Fallout Zones Consulting, which designs, builds and runs a variety of family entertainment operations.

Severance told game center trade publication RePlay Magazine that he expects 500,000 people to visit Spy Ninjas HQ annually.

The new theme park will have around 100 employees.

