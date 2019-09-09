96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

Sustainability message part of monorail’s new sponsorship program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2019 - 4:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. will add an environmental twist to a successful revenue generating plan later this month.

A plan for companies to sponsor stations and wrap trains with advertising helped monorail company finances for seven years before the program was discontinued with the onset of the Great Recession.

The private, nonprofit transit system has contracted with Pharris Media Inc. to sell station sponsorships and turn monorail trains into moving billboards.

The monorail company will continue to sell its own advertising aboard trains and at stations, but will rely on Pharris to handle station sponsorships and train wraps.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pharris Media President and CEO Patrick Pharris, working at the time with the now-defunct Promethean Partners LLC, led a successful sponsorship and advertising campaign that raised millions of dollars for the system from 2000 to 2007.

Zero emissions

This time, Pharris plans to capitalize on the monorail’s environmental characteristics to convince companies with sustainability programs to pin their environmental message to the 3.9-mile zero-emissions electric transit system.

The system is working to secure climate-conscious sponsors to create informative and entertaining experiential environments on each of the system’s seven stations and nine trains, Pharris said.

“The Las Vegas Monorail is one of the most climate-friendly public transit systems in America,” Curtis Myles, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Monorail Co., said in a release.

“During the past 15 years, we’ve carried more than 87 million passengers, removed more than 30 million vehicle miles from Las Vegas resort corridor-area roadways, and 462 tons of carbon monoxide and other volatile compounds from the atmosphere,” he said. “This new sponsorship program highlights the system’s environmental benefits, furthers our contribution to the reduction of climate change, and responds to our customers’ interests.”

It’s unclear whether the sale of sponsorships would encourage Gov. Steve Sisolak to reconsider a plan to secure up to $200 million in tax-exempt bonds to pay off existing debts, extend the monorail route by about a mile to Mandalay Bay and construct new stations there and at the MSG Sphere, now under construction near The Venetian. Myles said the company already qualifies for a loan to begin a new station near The Venetian and the future Sphere site.

The planned extension would provide new mass transit access to a station that would be within walking distance of the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, which will become home to the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV’s football team in 2020.

Two separate projects

In an interview Monday, Myles said the company is preparing to separate the extension to Mandalay Bay and the development of a station near the Sands Expo Center into two projects.

The less extensive Sands station project would access a pedestrian bridge with a connector that would lead to the MSG Sphere, a first-of-its-kind, 17,000-seat spherical performance venue. Myles believes the station could be completed in time for the opening of the venue in 2021 and cost around $15 million to $18 million.

The station would be built in conjunction with Madison Square Garden Company’s pedestrian bridge linking the Sands Expo Center with the Sphere.

The extension of the monorail line south to Mandalay Bay and a new station there would be more extensive, costing between $90 million and $100 million. When the financing would be completed will be up to the lender, Myles said.

“He (Pharris) kind of jumped on it right away and came back a few weeks later and said, ‘We should put together a program that requires advertisers to enhance what the monorail company already does in terms of green transportation,’” Myles said.

Myles said revenue generated by the program will create reserves and help with the company’s cash flow. Revenue generated isn’t necessary to close on the financing of the Sands station. Myles said a loan for that portion of the project is expected to be completed within a few weeks.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Sphere is a project by the Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
THE LATEST