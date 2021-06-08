Vegas Loop tunnel system could be a ‘couple of years’ away

As the first official use of the Boring Company’s Convention Center Loop occurring Tuesday with the World of Concrete show, it appears the system won’t make it out into the Resort Corridor anytime soon.

Central Station of the Boring Company’s Convention Center Loop is seen during a media tour at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

As World of Concrete attendees make the first official use of the Boring Co.’s underground transportation system, it appears the system won’t make it out into the Resort Corridor anytime soon.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said the authority is working with the city of Las Vegas and Clark County on permitting and approvals for the so-called Vegas Loop, though he didn’t offer a specific timeline of when the system would be complete.

“We’re working both with the city and county on land use permits and franchise agreements,” Hill said. “That shouldn’t take all that long and the construction process is really not a slow one. It’s quick. So, we’re hopeful that within the next couple of years that we can have at least part of that system up and running and it shouldn’t take much longer to have that full system up and running.”

Plans for the Vegas Loop call for a dual tunnel system running underneath resorts along the Las Vegas Strip, downtown, to Allegiant Stadium and eventually McCarran International Airport sometime in the future.

Boring’s Convention Center Loop, a $52.5 million underground people mover beneath the Convention Center, began providing rides for World of Concrete trade show attendees on Monday.

Hill was bullish on what the system could mean to the convention center, but noted it’s real impact will occur once it extends outside of the facility.

“It will be particularly important once we’re able to get it into the Resort Corridor, to the airport, downtown,” Hill said. “It’s an express service, so the rides are very quick, you don’t have to stop at every station along the way. You can get from Mandalay Bay to here at the convention center in five minutes.”

Hill noted that public money won’t be used to construct the Vegas Loop as was the case with Convention Center Loop. Boring would be responsible for costs associated with the work, with each planned station location paying for their own stop.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was in attendance for a ribbon cutting event for the west hall opening, heralded the Convention Center Loop as it was gearing up for it’s first real-world test with the show.

“If you haven’t taken the ride, believe me, take the ride before you leave,” Sisolak said. “It’s something to experience.”

