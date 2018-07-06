Unicorn meat, other odd items available at Amazon

Chances are you’ve purchased things like books, clothing and standard household necessities through the online marketplace, but you don’t have to stick to the basics.

There are a lot of unicorn products on Amazon, but a 5.5-ounce can of unicorn meat is one of the oddest. (Amazon)

These days, you can buy just about anything on Amazon. Considered by many to be the most convenient way to shop, the e-commerce site allows you to fill your cart from home and have items on your doorstep in a matter of hours.

Chances are you’ve purchased things like books, clothing and standard household necessities through the online marketplace, but you don’t have to stick to the basics. In fact, some of the best things to buy on Amazon are also some of the most unexpected.

Click through to see these obscure items available for purchase on Amazon.

Hot dog toaster

Make cooking hot dogs easier than ever by purchasing a designated hot dog toaster on Amazon for $17.99. This crafty, time-saving appliance cooks two regular-sized or extra-plump hot dogs at a time while toasting two buns.

A removable hot dog cage is included to hold the hot dogs in the toaster and it also comes with a pair of tongs. Cleanup is easy with a removable drip tray, making the entire process a breeze.

Man’s best friend charm set

Humans have been wearing matching best friend necklaces for decades, but this two-piece set on Amazon is perfect for buddies of the canine variety. For just $8.99, you get a dog bone charm split in half, with one side mounted on a chain — for the human — and the other on a keychain — to clip on the dog’s collar.

Unicorn meat

There are a lot of unicorn products on Amazon, but a 5.5-ounce can of unicorn meat is one of the oddest. This item retails for $11.80 and promises “Magic in every bite” — but don’t worry, no unicorns were harmed in the making.

In reality, this is really just a cut-up plush unicorn toy, but you might be able to freak someone out with it.

Live plants

If you don’t have time to visit a plant nursery, Amazon has you covered. The new Amazon Plants Store offers a variety of vegetation, including succulents, shrubs, annuals and perennials. For example, you can buy a 4.5-inch violet butterfly bush for $17.99 or a potted 20-to-24-inch orchid for $37.54.

Bacon-flavored toothpicks

Spice up your toothpick collection by purchasing a bacon-flavored variety on Amazon. For just $4, you’ll get a tin with 80 toothpicks that taste so good, you might be tempted to eat them — but don’t.

Pre-filled communion cups

Don’t fret if you’re unable to make it to church, because you can purchase pre-filled communion cups on Amazon. For $23.95, you’ll get 100 ready-to-serve communion cups filled with 100 percent grape juice and an unleavened wafer. No refrigeration is needed and cups are guaranteed to be fresh if used by the expiration date, allowing you to take communion anywhere.

Flavored mouthguard

They’re a must to protect teeth while playing certain sports, but mouthguards aren’t known for their delicious flavor. Made from all-natural ingredients, Amazon sells blue raspberry-flavored mouthguards for $11.99 that are literally a game changer.

Made in the U.S., these flavorful FDA-compliant and BPA-free mouthguards hold their flavor, allowing you to savor the taste game after game.

‘Fifty Shades of Chicken: A Parody in a Cookbook’

You’ve certainly heard of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” books and movies, but you probably didn’t know there was a cookbook satirizing it. Available on Amazon for $11.81, “Fifty Shades of Chicken,” by F.L. Fowler is filled with hilarious copy that parodies the steamy franchise and presents you with 50 new chicken recipes to try out.

Nun Bowling

Likely one of the more sacrilegious items on Amazon, Nun Bowling is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Sold for $66.70, the set contains one petite bowling ball and 10 miniature nun bowling pins, offering an interesting take on the classic sport.

Dad bag fanny pack

Real dad bods are built over time, but for $12.99, you can purchase a beer belly fanny pack on Amazon that genuinely resembles a human stomach. Perfect for a Halloween costume or as the ultimate gag gift, this dad belly is extra cool because it can hold your money, phone and keys.

Wireless remote-controlled mouse

Having a real mouse in the house can incite panic, but a fake one is just plain hilarious. For $11.98, you can purchase a wireless mouse powered by remote control on Amazon.

Prank your significant other or have a little fun with your pet by setting this realistic-looking rodent free in your home. Equipped with two modes, this mouse can move backward and forward, brilliantly sending your household into a state of chaos.

A real human skull

Starting at $1,750 each, you can purchase a real human skull on Amazon. Certainly one of the more unique items available for sale on the site, each skull is undamaged and features dentition and an intact lower jaw.

Kangaroo pouch pet holder hoodie

Give your small dog or cat the sensation of being carried without actually lifting a paw. Available on Amazon for $11.99 to $29.99 — price varies by size — this grey, cotton hoodie features an oversized pouch to fit a pet weighing up to 15 pounds.

The pouch is detachable, making it easy to clean, and it allows you to be productive while cuddling with your fur baby.

French’s Yellow Mustard packets

If you’re convinced mustard just tastes better from a packet, Amazon makes it easy to stock up on your condiment of choice. For just $7.99, you can have 100 5.5-gram packets of French’s Yellow Mustard delivered to your doorstep.

This means you can stop filling your pockets with extra mustard packets at restaurants, thus eliminating the potential for a really weird stain should one break.

Yodeling pickle

Pickles taste delicious, but they’re even more awesome when they yodel. Sold on Amazon for $11.50, this battery-powered pickle isn’t edible, but its yodeling is certainly entertaining.

Sloth shower curtain

Shower curtains are generally plain or covered in a generic design, so spice up your bathroom with one of a sloth-themed variety. Available for $29.99, this unique shower curtain features a sloth gliding down a stripper pole.

It comes with 12 hooks and is mildew-resistant, making this washable shower curtain both fun and practical.

Trump-scented candle

Made from wax, this Trump-Scented Candle is available on Amazon for $22. The aroma of the orange-hued candle isn’t entirely clear, but the top of the jar it’s housed in is covered in hair reminiscent of the president’s own locks.

$100 bill toilet paper

Everyone has standard toilet paper in their bathroom; instead, give your guests a laugh by purchasing this roll of faux $100 bills. For $8.99, you’ll get one 3-ply roll of realistically designed Benjamins. Just try not to spend them all at once.

Cat butt tissue holder

A unique addition to any room in your home, the Cat butt tissue holder is one of the strangest household items out there for cat lovers. Available in both an orange tabby style and a black tuxedo variety, this item sells for $34.94 and serves as the ultimate conversation piece.

Item availability and prices are accurate as of April 16, 2018, and are subject to change.