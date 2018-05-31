Unity after shooting part of Las Vegas-area pitch for Amazon

Local governments and the state of Nevada offered online retail giant Amazon a package totaling $800 million in tax savings to build its second headquarters in Southern Nevada.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development released the full proposal to Amazon on Thursday.

Amazon had required secrecy from governments in exchange for bids to the company for where to build the so-called HQ2, which would come with about $5 billion in investment.

Amazon announced in September its hunt for a site for the so-called HQ2, starting cities salivating at the prospect of up to 50,000 new full-time jobs with average employee pay surpassing $100,000.

Southern Nevada failed to make the cut among finalist Amazon cities in January.

Shooting mentioned in proposal

A major part of the state’s attempt to woo Amazon focused on what Nevada lacked.

Local leaders touted the state’s low risk for natural disasters, low minimum wage and low volume of regulations.

The state has few regulations that mandate employee leave, compensation and benefits.

“While Nevada certainly encourages both probusiness and pro-employee policies, the state has long held the belief that owners and operators know more about how to run their businesses than governments,” the proposal said. “Market-based competition leads to creative, sustainable and balanced strategies for businesses, their employees and their customers.”

The only publicly known proposal before Thursday was 84 acres of land in downtown Las Vegas that would have replaced the current locations for Cashman Center, Cashman Field, the Natural History Museum and Heritage Park.

A letter signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak and the mayors of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas said the violence of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds brought the community together instead of tearing it apart.

“This city demonstrated the very essence of what makes a community great – people caring for one another,” the letter said. “This community, like our nation, is not defined by its tragedies but by its resiliency and its resolve. We believe this to be among our greatest strengths.”

As part of the proposal, the governments created a website, hq2.vegas. The website remains password protected from public view.

The proposal includes an endorsement from Tony Hsieh, CEO of online shoe seller Zappos, bought by Amazon in 2009.

“We’re able to attract and retain top talent in the fields of technology, analytics, and more by offering competitive wages and benefits,” Hsieh said in the proposal. “We strongly believe that you will be able to do the same given the favorable cost of living and juxtaposition to technical conferences and events.”

