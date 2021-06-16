116°F
Valley Bank opening 2 loan centers for small businesses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Valley Bank of Nevada at N. 6385 Simmons St. is shown in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Valley Bank of Nevada at N. 6385 Simmons St. is shown in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley Bank of Nevada has announced the opening of two loan centers for small businesses, offering commercial and business loans.

The bank’s Henderson branch, located at 4343 E. Sunset Road, is home to one of the new centers while the second loan office will be located at 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a Wednesday release. An opening date for the Summerlin location has not been announced.

Valley Bank of Nevada said the Summerlin loan center marks the first step toward opening a full-service branch there in 2023.

Currently, the bank operates a full-service branch in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

