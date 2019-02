Valley Electric Association Inc. headquarters in Pahrump (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Valley Electric Association CEO Angela Evans was arrested Tuesday, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

According to the detention center, Evans was arrested on the charge of embezzlement of $3,500-plus.

The arrest comes after Nye County Sheriff’s office’s search of the cooperative’s offices Friday morning.

The search was conducted after allegations emerged that rate hikes for the Pahrump utility may have stemmed from former CEO Tom Husted’s use of the cooperative’s money to pay for a sexual harassment cover-up, according to allegations laid out in a search warrant from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Valley Electric’s board denied allegations of a financial cover-up in a statement released Monday.

Mike Hengel, a spokesperson for Valley Electric, said he didn’t know any details of the arrest and would provide comment at a later time. Hengel is a former editor in chief of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

